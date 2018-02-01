Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...

Chelsey Jade Frith (19): Scholes, Wigan - Assaulted a constable in the execution of his duty: Conditional discharge for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £30 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Victoria Gradwell (30): Scot Lane, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment: Jailed for 14 days for wilful and persistent failure to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Denis Alfred Hilton (32): Thorburn Road, Norley Hall - Without reasonable excuse, entered a shop within the defined area of a map with a face-covering which was prohibited by a criminal behaviour order: Community order with a curfew for four weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kalina Paskaleva Markova Emett (45): Endeavour Close, Ashton - Failed without reasonable excuse to provide a specimen of breath for analysis on two separate occasions, drink driving on Capitol Centre, Walton-le-Dale, after consuming 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes: Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months, disqualified from driving for 60 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £2,000 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Damien Garrity (24): Kent Avenue, Platt Bridge - Assault by beating. Damaged a 50-inch TV, table, cupboard door and mug to the value of approximately £175: Community order made, carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Alison Brookes (42): Station Avenue, Orrell - Assaulted a detention officer acting in the execution of her duty, assaulted a constable in the execution of her duty: Community order made, rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £40, pay compensation of £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Martin James Wilding (29): Warrington Road, Platt Bridge - Assaulted a constable in the execution of his duty: Conditional discharge for 24 months, pay compensation of £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wayne Christopher Campbell (42): Douglas House, Scholes - Stole a Garmin sat nav to the value of £100 belonging to an Iceland delivery van, was found in an enclosed yard for an unlawful purpose, namely theft: Conditional discharge for 24 months, pay compensation of £100, fined £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Calvin Peter Banks (31): Woodhouse Lane, Springfield - Failed without reasonable to comply with the requirements of a community order given for theft from Debenhams: Jailed for 28 days suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement for 40 hours.

Kyle Thomas McCarthy (31): Tongbarn, Skelmersdale - Drink driving on White Moss Road after consuming 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £400, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Michelle Bolton (32): Bolton Road, Ashton - Failed to declare they were not in employment for at least 16 hours a week with a view to obtaining Working Tax Credits: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.