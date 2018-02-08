Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...

Catherine Mitchell (51): Grimshaw Street, Golborne - Dishonestly failed to promptly notify Wigan Council of a change in circumstances that they knew would affect the entitlement to Council Tax Benefit and Housing Benefit: Community order with curfew for 12 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Michelle Sheldrick (47): Brook Lane, Orrell - Drunk and disorderly on Brook Lane, Wigan, assaulted a police officer in the execution of her duty: Community order for nine months with four-week curfew, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kurtis Shaw (29): Envoy Close, Marsh Green - Drove on St Helens Road, St Helens, while using a hand-held mobile phone: Fined £70, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, driving record endorsed with three points.

Shane Matthew (19): Rose Avenue, Beech Hill - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for going equipped for a burglary: Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Catherine Louise Carter (39): Canberra Road, Marsh Green - Assault by beating: 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £400 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Reza Amiri (31): Rosemount Street, Glasgow - On land off Meadowgate, Wigan, had possession of a live wild bird, a goldfinch and failed to meet its needs for a suitable environment: Fined £660, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, pay costs of £801.

Darren James Thorpe (50): Church Road, Platt Bridge - Drove at a speed above 30mph on a restricted road: Fined £95, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Richard William Haydock (54): Larkhill Avenue, Standish - Non-payment of £433 fine: Jailed for seven days.

Lee Stuart Smith (40): Crossfield Road, Skelmersdale - Drink driving on Martland Avenue, Lowton, with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £750, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £75, pay costs of £650 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from behind the wheel for 36 months.

James Hurst (28): Chorley Road, Standish - Stalking by making 40 calls to victim, 160 WhatsApp messages and sent videos of himself holding a knife: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours included, restraining order made not to contact either Rachel or Chris Gannon or go to an address at Mossy Lea Road, Wrightington, pay £150 compensation.

Andrew Quilliam (37): Booths Brow Road, Ashton - Failed to give information in relation to the driver of a Volvo car alleged to have been guilty of an offence: Fined £315, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £31, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with six points.

Jordan Thompson (19): No fixed address - At North Western Railway Station, Wallgate, Wigan, trespassed in a tunnel, used a stolen debit card to the value of £45 by purchasing items at McDonald’s and Supreme Mini Market, used a stolen debit card to the value of £72, allowed himself to be taken in a Ford Galaxy without the consent of the owner: Jailed for 10 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.