Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Jason Lee Kelly (24): Inward Drive, Shevington - Failed to provide a specimen of breath when required to do so, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with a community order given for a vehicle offence: Jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Nathan Michael McGuire (21): Severn Drive, Wigan - Failed to comply with a community order given for assault: Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, offence so serious as persistent failure to comply with the order.

Tracey Jane Dennett (46): Richmond Hill, Pemberton - Being the parent of a child at Newbridge Learning Community School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £100.

Brian Anthony Currie (44): Vicarage Close, Platt Bridge - Dishonestly failed to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances that would affect their entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance, namely that they were working: Eight-week community order with curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £120 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Nicholas Martin Halksworth (31): Richmond Road, Ashton - Production of cannabis: 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ruth Robson Dickinson (56): Charles Street, Golborne - Drink driving on Charles Street, Golborne, with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes of alcohol: Community order for 12 months with 60 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Natalie Louise Marie Abbott (26): Sydney Street, Platt Bridge - Drug driving with cocaine in the blood: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Robert John Henrikson (37): Botany Close, Aspull - Without lawful excuse, damaged a Honda Civic to the value of £880: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work for 60 hours, pay £880 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ryan Wayne Yates (22): Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw - Made two voice calls that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing nature: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Paul Robinson (47): Rose Avenue, Beech Hill - Entered as a trespasser at Red Rose Dental Centre and stole dental property to the value of £440, committing an offence while a suspended sentence order was in place for burglary: Jailed for 32 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Jodie Gallagher (27): Laithwaite Road, Wigan - Being the parent of a child at Westfield Community School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £150.

Jack Nathan Fowler (20): Derwent Road, Orrell - Breach of the peace in Wigan, breached an order to keep the peace: Bound over in the sum of £200 for 12 months, fined £75.