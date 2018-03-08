Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Andrew Anthony Cooper (36): Worsley Street, Pemberton - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for assault by beating: New community order made with building better relationships programme, fined £80.

Connor James Greenlees (21): Severn Drive, Norley Hall - Damaged two doors and three fence panels to the total value of £250, assault by beating: Restraining order not to contact the assault victims or enter Moor Road, Orrell, pay £250 compensation.

Shaun McQueen (36): Victoria Road, Garswood - Used a Vauxhall Astra that was unlicensed: Fined £80, ordered to pay £77 vehicle excise back duty.

Nicholas Clough (29): Shared Street, Wigan - Failed to comply with supervision requirements following a release from custody: Fined £135.

Keiran Thomas Jones (35): Schoolway, Pemberton - Assaulted a police sergeant in the execution of his duty, breach of the peace in Wigan: Community order for 12 months with 80 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay £400 compensation, pay a surcharge to find victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jack Joseph Pemberton-Murphy (27): Wigan Road, Wigan - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for harassment: Community order revoked and jailed for eight weeks, suspended for one year.

Calvin Peter Banks (31): Woodhouse Lane, Springfield - Failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order given for theft from Debenhams: Jailed for 28 days.

Ben Thomas Hilton (23): Porlock Close, Platt Bridge - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for drug driving: Pay costs of £154, new community order made with one-week curfew.

Anthony Thomas Holland (34): Castleway, Winstanley - Damaged a window to the value of £500 belonging to Bentley’s Bar: Pay £300 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Leanne Ashley Barr (30): Kendrick Place, Wigan - Drove a Ford Focus dangerously on Larch Avenue, Wigan; drove while disqualified; and drove without insurance: Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, with unpaid work requirement for 40 hours, pay a surcharge to find victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Vanessa Slater (42): Alma Parade, Up Holland - Assault by beating: Community order with four-week curfew, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to find victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Derek Steven Jennings (47): Ramsden Close, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for harassment and failing to surrender to custody: Jailed for 15 weeks, suspended for 12 months, the offence being so serious because of a deliberate and persistent failure to comply with the requirements of the community order.

Dean Cunliffe (32): Ashcroft Avenue, Beech Hill - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for handling stolen goods and failing to surrender to custody: Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Owen Turner (32): The Poplars, Church Street, Golborne - Failed to comply with supervision requirements following a release from custody: Fined £100.