Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Lloyd Corless (45): Ormskirk Road, Wigan - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £100 for six months to keep the peace.

Leigh Charles Southern (51): Normanby Street, Pemberton - Assaulted Denise Southern by beating: Restraining order not to contact the victim or enter Hawthorn Crescent, Skelmersdale, fined £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kevin Billy Whalley (23): Warrington Road, Abram - Assaulted Abbie Liptrott by beating her, criminal damage: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Scott Lewis Picton (25): Bentley Court, Westhoughton - Harassment of Kelly Ann Rigby: Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 24 months, be under curfew for six weeks, restraining order not to contact Kelly Ann Rigby, Amy Picton or Cameron Picton, or enter Willow Crescent, Leigh, or Brideoake Care Home, Widdows Street, Leigh, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £175 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kirsty Emma Clayton (33): Daisy Road, Worsley Hall - Stole an LG television worth £120 belonging to Keith McGivern: Nine-month community order with four-week curfew, restraining order not to contact Keith McGivern or Jenny Heyes, or enter Bulteel Street, Wigan, pay £120 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jordan Lewis Gaskell (26): Medway Walk, Norley Hall - Drink driving in a BMW on Billinge Road, Pemberton, with 128 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood with the legal limit being 80 milligrammes:, dangerous driving on Billinge Road, Pemberton, failed to stop at the scene of an accident and failed to stop when required to do so by police: Guilty pleas given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for March 26 for sentencing.

Joseph Mathew Gregory (18): Buchannan Road, Worsley Hall - Inflicted grievous bodily harm on Cameron Halstead: Guilty plea given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on March 26.

Adam Downing (26): Patterdale Place, Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £100.

Indian Delight Foods Limited: Wigan Lane, Wigan - Hygeine Emergency Protection Order made following a complaint from Wigan Council: Required that the defendant be prohibited from any food business at the premises as widespread infestation of rodents under the sink and no hot water to the sink or hand wash basin, with significant risk of contamination of food, pay Wigan Council’s costs of £622.

Paul Maiden: Warrington Road, Wigan - Displayed an advert for an event at The Old Courthouse on a traffic signal box in Schofield Way, Wigan, and Crawford Street, Wigan: Fined £200, pay £500 costs, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Faye Barker (25): Park View, Abram - Drink driving in an Audi on School Lane, Wigan, with 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

James Newton (19): Lyme Street, Haydock - Drug driving in a BMW with cocaine found in the blood on Poolstock Lane, Wigan, exceeding the prescribed limit: Fined £340, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £34, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.