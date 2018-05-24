Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court ...



Damon Wayne Lowton (23): Green House Close, Lowton - Possession of a weapon in a public place, namely a 9in large hunting knife in Matheson Drive, Wigan: Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Kira Knight (32): Willow Grove, Golborne - Made a false representation to the Department of Work and Pensions to obtain Income Support, and Housing and Council Tax benefits: Jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months: Pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Adrian Damian Whitty (29): Atherton Road, Hindley Green - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the curfew requirements of a community order that was given for breach of a restraining order: Fined £50.

Paul James Pugh (42): No fixed address - Drug driving on Schofield Lane, Scholes, with cocaine in the blood, exceeding the specified limit: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding a licence for 14 months.

Glenn Robert Muddiman (36): Crossfield Drive, Hindley Green - Used a motor vehicle without insurance and without a test certificate: Fined £490, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £37, pay costs of £100, driving record endorsed with six points.

Barbara Sankoh (38): No fixed address - At Wigan stole cosmetics and sundry items worth £363 belonging to Asda, at Leigh, stole three handbags to the value of £916 from TK Maxx, stole alcohol to the value of £150 belonging to Sainsbury’s: Jailed for 12 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Ryan Corner-Johnson (29): Crawford Close, Aspull - Sent a text message and made telephone calls while prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order, stole a Wii controller and Nintendo DS to the value of £190 belonging to Sean Fishburn, stole a computer hard drive and tobacco to the value of £140 belonging to Dennis Johnson: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £30, pay £280 compensation.

Aaron Belshaw (30): Hazel Grove, Golborne - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for assault of Catherine Connor by beating: Community order for 12 months with 73 hours of unpaid work.

Stuart Andrew Daley (38): St Paul’s Avenue, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £50.

Danielle Slater (33): Scholes, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements imposed following a release from prison: Fined £50.

Michael Kenneth Hughes (35): Bolton Road, Bamfurlong - Drove a Ford Focus on Castle Hill Road with 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, drove without insurance: Fined £369, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £36, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 22 months.

David Sankey (60): Fir Tree Crescent, Ince - Drove a Volkswagen Jetta on Bolton Road, Ashton, without due care and attention: Fined £97, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Graham Charles Woolley (68): Lower Longshoot, Wigan - Drove a Volvo on Sullivan Way without due care and attention: Fined £140, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.