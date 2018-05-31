Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court ...



Sarah Jane Slater (35): Millers Lane, Platt Bridge - Dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department of Work and Pensions and Wigan Council of a change in circumstances that they knew would affect their entitlement to Income Support, Carers Allowance and Housing Benefit: Community order for 12 months, pay £85 costs.

Callum Myddelton (25): Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground - Drove while disqualified on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, drove without insurance: Community order with 12-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lynnie Brooks (45): Douglas House, Scholes - Drunk and disorderly at Tesco, Central Park Way: Fined £220, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

John Anthony Buckley (25): Alexandra Road, Morecambe - Being drunk and disorderly at Wallgate, Wigan - Fined £220, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jordan Carl Crosby (28): May Street, Golborne - Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Leslie Parr and two police officers, drove dangerously on Wigan Road, Leigh, in a Ford Mondeo: Jailed for four months, suspended for 18 months, pay £150 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Benjamin Stephen Burton (26): Hawthorne Road, Westhoughton - Assaulted Arnold Taylor by beating him, used or threatened unlawful violence towards another: Community order for 18 months, fined £300, pay compensation of £81, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Tylee Michael McManus (23): Sycamore Avenue, Hindley Green - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community order given for assault and criminal damage: Order revoked and new community order made with rehabilitation requirement and unpaid work for 40 hours.

Kevin Damien Fairhurst (47): Hartington Drive, Standish - Drink driving on Wigan Road, Wigan, with 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 micorgrammes: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work, disqualified from driving for three years, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stuart David Langton (28): Acacia Crescent, Beech Hill - Drove a Seat Leon on Springfield Road, Wigan, without due care and attention, drink driving with 274 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood with the legal limit being 80 milligrammes, drug driving with a cocaine derivative in the blood:

Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 300 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Aaron Smith (18): Duddon Close, Standish - Drink driving on Wigan Road, Wigan, in a Ford Fiesta with 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £208, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Steven Gordon (26): No fixed address - Drove a Volkswagen Golf on Schofield Lane, Atherton, with a cocaine derivative in the blood above the specified limit: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, disqualified from driving for 12 months.