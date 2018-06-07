Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court ...



Kevin Damien Fairhurst (47): Hartington Drive, Standish - Drink driving in a Toyota Yaris with 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order for 12 months including 200 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for three years.

Craig Anthony Tomlinson (33): Stopford Street, Higher Ince - Drink driving in a Ford Fiesta with 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on high Street, Standish, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order for 12 months including 200 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for two years.

Lee Seddon (36): Raithby Drive, Wigan - Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis after being required to do so: Community order for 12 months including 190 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for four years.

Christopher William Morris (46): Gidlow Lane, Wigan - Entered as a trespasser at Tiernan Lodge, Wigan, and stole a mobile phone to the value of £65: Jailed for three months, suspended for 12 months, with three-month curfew, drug rehabilitation requirement, pay total of £72 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Noormohammed Yusuf (28): Park Lane, Abram - Drove on School Lane, Wigan, without care and attention: Fined £400, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with seven points.

Kyle Anthony Slater (24): Church Avenue, Bickershaw - At Bickershaw, behaved in a manner whereby a breach of the peace occurred: Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months.

James Michael Gerrard (46): Grenfell Close, Wigan - Dishonestly received stolen goods, namely bank cards, belonging to David Naylor, four counts of using a stolen bank card: Community order for four months with curfew requirement, pay £58 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £350 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Keenan Jamal Pilgrim (20): No fixed address - Possession of a serrated four-inch blade in a public place in Wigan and possession of cannabis: Guilty pleas given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentence on June 22.

Christopher James Cox (23): Tamworth Street, Newton-le-Willows - Drove a Keway motorcycle on Atherton Road, Hindley, without a licence: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £30.

Andrew Steven Dennett (41): Pepys Place, Worlsey Mesnes - Drove at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour in a speed restricted area on the A584 Preston New Road: Fined £155, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, driving record endorsed with three points.

Anthony John Prior (33): Sefton Road, Bryn - Failed to stop at the scene of an accident whereby damage was caused to another vehicle: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £350 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for one year.

Connah Lee Terry Doran (22): Sandalwood Drive, Beech Hill - Damaged a window to the value of £600 belonging to Hazel Harrison: Discharged conditionally for 32 months, restraining order for 32 months, pay compensation of £300, pay costs of £220.