Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Liam James King (21): Cypress Road, Worsley Hall - Drink driving on Almond Brook Road, Standish, with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, drove without a licence or insurance, assaulted a police officer in the execution of her duty, failed to stop at the scene of an accident that caused damage to garden walls and kerbing: Guilty pleas given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on August 24.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Steven Kevin Hindley (42): Scott Road, Lowton - Drink driving, dangerous driving, failed to stop at the scene of an accident in which injury was caused, drug driving: Guilty pleas given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on August 22.

Robert John Clements (43): Lamberhead Road, Wigan - Stole a bank card belonging to Glynis Hamblet, stole cash to the value of £5,229 belonging to Glynis Hamblet, failed to surrender to custody: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity and unpaid work requirement for 200 hours, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Simon Francis Barwise (32): Chorley Road, Standish - Drink driving on Chorley Road, Standish, with 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £442, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

William Edward Lunt (57): Housley Close, Wigan - Possession of a Stanley knife in a public place, namely Wigan Police Station: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stewart David Paxford (25): Bell Green Lane, Ince - Assaulted Rebecca Dobson by beating: Fined £120, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Margaret Teresa Howard (34): Marlborough Avenue, Spring View, Ince - At Golborne, assaulted Charlotte McGinty by beating her: 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Carl Neary (31): No fixed address - Damaged a cup and television to the total value of £450 belonging to Ian Williams: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £450, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jordan Lewis Gaskell (26): Medway Walk, Norley Hall - Assaulted Samantha Walsh by beating her, wilfully obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duty: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for 120 hours, restraining order not to contact Samantha Walsh or enter Sefton Road, Orrell, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £250 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Darren Tomlinson (47): Ascroft Avenue, Beech Hill - Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of committing an offence: Fined £326, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Janette Nicol (60): Buchanan Drive, Hindley Green - Made a false statement with a view to obtaining Employment Support Allowance by failing to declare they received an occupational pension: Community order with four-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85.