Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Andrew Gregory Hockey (31): Wigan Road, Ashton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order given for theft and a public order offence: Community order to continue with added rehabilitation activity requirement.

Stefan Denis Alan Cunliffe (24): Sidney Street, Platt Bridge - Drug driving on Stranraer Road, Wigan, with a cocaine derivative in the blood, failed to stop when required to do so by a police officer, drove without insurance or a licence: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Emma Isabelle Gaskell (35): Park Road, Orrell - Drink driving on Gordonstown Crescent, Wigan, with 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, failed to report an accident and failed to stop after an accident: Community order with eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Jayne Hilton (44): Bedford Street, Whelley, Wigan - Assaulted Kyle Ford by beating him: Community order with 12-week curfew, exclusion order for 12 months not to enter Casino de Cuba in Millgate, Wigan, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Joseph Lloyd Jeffreys (26): Cinnamon Avenue, Hindley Green - Drink driving on Elizabeth Street, Atherton, with 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, took a Renault Clio without consent, drove without insurance: Community order with eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Gary Butler (48): Grasmere Drive, Ashton - Drink driving on Spinning Jenny Way, Leigh, with 134 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order with 250 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Jay Joshua Cooke (21): Wellfield Road, Beech Hill - Non-payment of £625: Suspended jail term of 14 days, with £10 to be paid each week.

Anthony Hather (28): Templeton Road, Platt Bridge - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following a release from custody: Fined £100.

Paul Heffey (44): Albury Way, Wigan - Assaulted Sarah Puckering by beating her: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months, the offence being so serious because of a prolonged period of domestic violence in the victim’s house, rehabilitation activity requirement imposed, pay £200 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lee Mills (42): May Street, Golborne - Drug driving on Prescott Street, Wigan, with cocaine in the blood above the specified legal limit: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Paul Keith Dunn (42): Daleside Avenue, Ashton - Assaulted Michelle O’Brien by beating her: Jailed for seven weeks suspended for 18 months, offence being so serious as a sustained assault on a vulnerable victim with children present, rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £500 to the Crown Prosecution Service.