Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Joanne Fidler (43): Prospect House, Green Lane, Standish - Damaged a BMW Mini, a Nissa X and wardrobe doors belonging to Ann-Marie Costa and Christopher Fidler, assaulted Christopher Fidler by beating: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work requirement for 80 hours, pay compensation of £150, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Anthony James Kirfoot (32): Wigan Road, Westhoughton - Assaulted Laura Devaney by beating her on two occasions, harassment of Laura Devaney: Jailed for 18 weeks, with the offence being aggravated by the defendant’s previous record of offending.

Benjamin John Molyneux (42): Curtis Street, Pemberton - Destroyed a door belonging to Aileen Kelly, assaulted Aileen Kelly by beating her: Pay £90 compensation, restraining order not to contact Aileen Kelly or enter Rathen Avenue, Wigan, fined £230, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Michael Disley (23): Harold Street, Aspull - Attended at an address in Turriff Grove which they were prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order, sent Angela Sutton a text message when prohibited from doing so and assaulted her by beating: Community order for 16 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order not to contact Angela Sutton or enter Turriff Grove, Wigan.

Callum Finch (18): Delph Street, Wigan - Entered as a trespasser at Iceland in Wigan and stole alcohol to the value of £326: 12-month community order with curfew for four weeks, pay £100 compensation, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Georgina Louise Green (32): Elgin Close, Higher Ince - Breach of the peace in Abram: Bound over in the sum of £50 for 12 months.

Caroline Louise Nelson (42): Yewdale Road, Bryn - Non-payment of a £818 fine imposed in November 2017: Suspended jail term of 28 days.

Kieron Allen (31): Mannion House, Scoles, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order to continue but made more onerous with the addition of 20 hours of unpaid work requirement.

David Colin Carl Cross (21): St Patrick’s Way, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for assaulting Teegan Biddle by beating her: Jailed for 16 weeks as a wilful and persistent breach of a court order.

Karol Lucas Czerwanski (35): Sunderland Place, Wigan - Assaulted Karolina Domzalska by beating her: 18-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay £150 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Thomas John Stewart (22): No fixed address - At Wigan stole power tools to the value of £231 belonging to Stephen Baxendale and other theft offences: Jailed for 38 weeks.

Michail Prasil (28): St Johns Road, Aspull - Assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Chelsey Jade Frith (19): Ridyard Street, Wigan - Failed to surrender to custody, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty: Community order for 12 months, fined £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.