Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Leanne Cunliffe (35): Falkirk Grove, Wigan - Dishonestly failed to alert the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances they knew would affect their entitlement to Jobseekers Allowance, made a dishonest statement to obtain Housing Benefit and Income Support: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Michael White (48): Ormskirk Road, Wigan - Possession of an offensive weapon, a broken bottle, in Rosedale Avenue, Atherton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer, assaulted a police officer: Guilty pleas given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on October 31.

Peter John Rosbotham (54): Silverdale Avenue, Ince - Possession of a kitchen knife in a public place, Standishgate, Wigan - Jailed for six months, with the offence being so serious because it was their second offence for possession of bladed article, restraining order not to enter Glebe Street, Standish, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Jonathan Chappell (37): No fixed address - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison: Fined £30.

Jack Paul Williams (25): Selkirk Grove, Norley Hall - Drove on City Road, Wigan, while disqualified, possession of cannabis, a Class B drug, drove without insurance: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 150 hours, disqualified from driving for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

David Jonathon Whalley (26): Laurus Mews, Wigan - Assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty, breach of the peace in Wigan: Fined £615, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £61, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, bound over in the sum of £500 for 12 months.

Kevin John Fitzpatrick (32): Inskip, Skelmersdale - Drink driving in a Ford Focus on Stannanough Road with 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes of alcohol, drove without insurance or a licence: Fined £175, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Scott Penman (29): Macauley Place, Wigan - Drove on Severn Drive, Norley Hall, while disqualified, obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duty, drug driving with cocaine and ecstasy in the blood, drove without insurance: Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with drug rehabilitation requirement, disqualified from driving for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Shaun Anthony Atkins (33): Lancaster Road, Wigan - Stole meats to the value of £80 from Co-op Stores, stole meat to the value of £31 from Tesco: Jailed for four months with offence being so serious because convictions, most for dishonesty, numbering in the hundreds, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Christopher Stewart Thompson (48): Golborne Place, Scholes - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for £800 theft of perfume during a burglary at Boots: New community order made with drug rehabilitation requirement.

Kurtis Phillip Shaw (30): Envoy Close, Marsh Green - Drove a vehicle with no test certificate: Fined £138, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.