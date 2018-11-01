Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Shaun Anthony Atkins (33): Lancaster Road, Wigan - Stole meat to the total value of £113 belonging to Co-op and Tesco stores: Jailed for four months with offences being so serious as convictions numbering in the hundreds.

Danielle Dennis (28): Wilsford Close, Golborne - Drove without due care and attention on Charles Street, Golborne, drink driving with 154 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood with the legal limit being 80 milligrammes: Fined £230, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £850 to the Crown Prosecution Service , disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Robert Steven Simcock (38): St Wilfred’s Road, Standish - Assaulted Kerry Jones by beating her: Community order of 12 months with alcohol treatment requirement, unpaid work for 80 hours, restraining order not to contact Kerry Jones or enter Wyre Avenue, Platt Bridge: Pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

William Edward Peter Fold: Vicarage Close, Platt Bridge - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order made more onerous by including a further 30 hours unpaid work.

Margaret Teresa Howard (34): Heron Place, Marsh Green - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £50.

Daniel Alexander O’Donnell (25): Millstone Court, Golborne - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £150.

Chelsey Jade Frith (20): Broadway, Hindley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Kerry Elaine Taylor (41): Constantia Street, Springview - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £40.

Wayne Unsworth (33): Hillcrest, Platt Bridge - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements imposed following a release from custody: Fined £40.

Stacey Elizabeth Boylan (30): Anderton Street, Ince - Drove on Warrington Road, Wigan, without insurance and without due care and attention: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Kathleen Mary Eden (71): Christopher Street, Lower Ince - Dishonestly failed to notify Wigan Council of a change in circumstances that the defendant knew would affect their entitlement to Housing Benefit and Pension Credit: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jason Fleming (44): Yewdale Road, Ashton - Stole miscellaneous items to the value of £237 belonging to Asda, drove without a licence or insurance, committed an offence while a suspended sentence order was in place for theft and assault: Jailed for eight months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

David Makuwa (41): Derby Road, Golborne - Drink driving on Twist Lane, Leigh, with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 micorgrammes: Fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Dean Patrick Hitchen (38): Victoria Road, Platt Bridge - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements imposed following a release from custody: Fined £50.