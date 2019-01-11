Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates...



Warren Nathaniel Samuel Anderton (44): Albion Way, Abram - Guilty of being drunk and disorderly in King Street, Leigh, committed an offence while subject of a conditional discharge: Fined £180, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Alexander Prescott (19): Hillside Close, Billinge - Drink driving in a Volkswagen Polo on Winstanley Road, Wigan, with 82 micorgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Scott Wilson (31): Hutton Street, Standish - Drink driving in a Ford Transit on Bradley Lane, Standish, with 77 micorgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £500, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £50, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Andris Kokorits (35): Worthington Street, Hindley - Assaulted Amanda Seddon by beating her: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay £75 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Angela Chiweshe (39): Romford Place, Hindley - Drove at a speed exceeding 30mph in a restricted area: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £50 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Leanna Jackson (30): Marlborough Road, Atherton - At Wigan, used a Land Rover Discovery that had an expired licence: Fined £40, ordered to pay back £173 vehicle excise back duty, pay costs of £85.

Gavin Spencer Barker (32): Enid Place, Bamfurlong - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements following a release from imprisonment: Jailed for 14 days as a flagrant disregard for court orders.

Nigel Kevin McDonough (30): Chapel Green Road, Hindley - Assaulted Sara Unsworth by beating her, harassment of Sara Unsworth, damaged a television and household items to the value of £670 belonging to Sara Unsworth: Jailed for 22 weeks, restraining order not to contact Sara Unsworth or enter Church Street, Leigh, or contact Twist Lane Nursery, Leigh, pay £870 compensation.

Debra Fitzmartin (48): Alfred Road, Lowton - Drink driving on Laburnum Road, Lowton, with 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Joshua Stephen Stockley (44): Arnside Road, Orrell - Drink driving on Grimshaw Road, Skelmersdale, with 59microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Christopher Stephen Lowe (37): Manor Street, Wigan - Obstructed a police constable in the execution of his duty: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Nicholas Taylor (30): No fixed address - Guilty of drunk and disorderly in Wigan town centre: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.