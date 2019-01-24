Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Anton Jablonski (54): Woodcock House, Scholes, Wigan - Dishonestly failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances that would affect their entitlement to Employment Support Allowance: Community order with 16-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Luke Purdy (30): Rosemary Crescent, Whelley - Used towards Richard Halliday threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour: 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work requirement, restraining order not to contact Richard Halliday or go to Monument Mansions, Wigan Lane, Wigan, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Rachel Louise Rochester (39): Petticoat Lane, Ince - Dishonestly failed to notify Wigan Council of a change in circumstances that would affect their entitlement to Housing Benefit and Council Tax, namely that she was living together as husband and wife with her partner, Sean Prescott: Community order with 16-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

John Brierley (27): Sussex Close, Hindley - Assaulted Wilhelmus Van Mierlo by beating him: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, restraining order not to communicate with Wilhelmus Van Mierlo or enter the boundaries of a home on Sussex Close, Hindley, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Victoria Verstraeten (50): Blackburn Close, Lowton - Drink driving in an Audi A3 on Lilford Street, Leigh, with 131 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with the offence being so serious as committed at a busy time of day while three times the limit, rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 32 months.

Neil Edwin Coburn (29): No fixed address - Threatened Chloe Charters and Richard Baker that he would set fire to a property on Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, belonging to Adactus Housing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Charlene Louise Walsh (35): Billinge Road, Wigan - Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a PCSO harassment: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dennis Joseph Parry (42): Car Bank Street, Atherton - Guilty of being drunk and disorderly: Fined £95, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jack Lucas Kent (19): No fixed address - In Wigan, assaulted three custody detention officers in the exercise of their functions by beating, assaulted a police sergeant in the execution of his duty: Jailed for four months as assault on emergency workers and in breach of a community order, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Nathan Kyle Rothwell (20): Scholes, Wigan - Possession of a knuckle duster at Wigan North Western railway station without lawful authority, possession of cannabis, committing an offence while subject of a conditional discharge order given for being drunk and disorderly: 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, fined £200.