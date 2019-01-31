Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Justinas Laurinavicius (25): Church Street, Golborne - Drove on Pinewood Crescent, Orrell, without insurance and while disqualified: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Scott Andrew Hutchinson (36): No fixed address - At Wigan, entered as a trespasser at Argos and stole jewellery to the value of £5,500: Guilty plea indicated and committed to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on February 8.

Neil Edwin Coburn (29): Lily Lane, Bamfurlong - Destroyed fire curtains belonging to Lily Lane Care Home in Wigan, threatened Richard Baker that he would cause criminal damage, harassment of Richard Baker: Guilty pleas given and committed to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on February 8.

Donna Hazel Samantha Storey (31): Pinewood Cresecent, Ince - Used a colour television without a licence on three occasions: Fined £140, costs of £360, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £60.

Bradley Hock (26): Warrington Road, Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements of a sexual offences order on two occasions, failed to surrender to custody: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wayne Ford (54): Foundry Lane, Wigan - Assaulted Wayne Thomas by beating him, assaulted Lorraine Ford by beating her: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Shaun Anthony Atkins (33): Lancaster Road, Wigan - Stole washing liquid, tea and coffee to the value of £50 from McColls stores: Jailed for two months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Shane Thomas Taylor (22): Fowler Close, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for causing unnecessary suffering to a dog: Jailed for 12 weeks as wilful and persistent failure to comply the order.

Stephanie Walker (24) and Daniel James Yates (27): Mitchell Street, Ince - Caused controlled waste, namely numerous bin bags of household waste and other items to be left in an alleyway to the side of Mitchell Street, Ince: Fined total of £160, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £60, pay costs totalling £990.

Gareth David Alker (31): Almond Grove, Wigan: Drink driving on Bickershaw Lane, Wigan, with 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Emily Jane Cater (18): Envoy Close, Marsh Green - Stole and attempted to steal various items from Boots totalling £2,043, stole items from the Co-op: Community order with five-week curfew, pay £200 compensation.

Ian Stephen Elsden (26): Wells Place, Wigan - Drink-driving in a Mercedes on Riversway, Wigan, with 149 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with the offence being so serious because of the extremely high reading, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and disqualified from being behind the wheel for 36 months.