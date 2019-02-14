Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Lee Abernethy (39): Argyle Street, Hindley - Drove at a speed exceeding 50mph in a speed restricted area: Fined £335, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £33, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Craig Kenneth Hibbert (27): Housley Close, Worsley Mesnes - Failed to comply with the notification requirements of a sexual offences order: Jailed for 12 weeks as the ninth breach of the order, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Adam Craig Cunliffe (27): Sherwood Drive, Wigan - Entered as a trespasser at The Complete Electrical Ltd in Wigan and stole electrical items to the value of £800, assaulted Daniel Robinson by beating him, stole meat to the value of £50 belonging to Tesco Express, stole various items from Co-op to the value of £85: Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, pay a total of £400 compensation.

Nicola Stockley (44): Vulcan Road, Marsh Green - Stole three Calvin Klein and eight Gillette gift sets to the total value of £367 belonging to Boots, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for theft of lingerie and beauty products from TK Maxx: Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, pay £367 compensation.

Andrew Junior Harris (29): George Street, Hindley - Damaged windows and a door to the value of £250 belonging to Gemma Jones: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for 80 hours, restraining order not to contact Gemma Jones or enter Thirlmere Avenue, Ince, pay £550 compensation.

Lee Paul Browitt (41): Carey Close, Winstanley - Drink driving at a junction of Robin Park Road, Wigan, in a Peugeot van with 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 135 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 27 months.

Logan Thomas Fletcher (18): Buer Avenue, Goose Green - Dangerous driving on various roads around Atherton including Norfolk Road, drove without insurance or a licence: Guilty pleas given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on February 27.

Shaun Gibson (46): Keats Close, Atherton - At Hindley, committed benefit fraud by not disclosing they were in employment, committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order: Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with the offence being so serious because in excess of £14,000 involved, rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service, fined £120.

Andrew Francis Stretton (37): Lorne Street, Scholes - Drove while disqualified on Phoenix Way, Wigan, drove without insurance: Community order with eight-week curfew, disqualified from driving for driving for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Arkasiosz Lemke (31): No fixed address - At Wigan, threatened violence towards another: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Gareth Williams Heyes (39): Browning Grove, Standish Lower Ground - Assaulted Melissa Peake by beating her: Discharged conditionally for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £350 to the Crown Prosecution Service, restraining order not to contact Melissa Peake.