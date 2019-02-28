Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court.



Kieran Barrington (19): Forest Avenue, Beech Hill - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work placements without providing a reasonable excuse: Order to continue and be varied with 30 hours of unpaid work requirement, pays costs of £162.

Edward Derbyshire (82): Withington Lane, Aspull - Drink driving with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Nicola Hodges (47): Cranleigh Court, High Street, Atherton - Deleted internet history from a Play Station games console when prohibited from doing so by a sexual offences prevention order: Jailed for six months as deliberate breach and eight previous convictions for sexual offences: Pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Dayle Roby (33): Hough Lane, Tyldesley - Drink driving at Elworthy Grove, Wigan, with 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, failed to stop while driving when required to do so by a police officer, resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty, drove without insurance: Community order for 12 months, unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Sean Mark Carrington (28): Chorley Street, Ince - Drove without insurance, drove without a licence, fraudulently used a registration mark on a Citroen car: Fined £270, disqualified from driving for two years, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kirsty Lea Taylor (31): Bulteel Street, Worsley Hall - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following a release from custody: Fined £80.

Robert Walter McDonald (38): Lowther Drive, Leigh - At Wigan, two counts of harassment of Kathrine Tipton: Community order for 12 months with curfew for 16 weeks and rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order not to contact Kathrine Tipton or three others and not to enter within 50 metres of a property on Green Lane, Leigh: Pay £300 compensation.

Lisa Joanne Lock (41): Carlyle Grove, Leigh - At Wigan, stole goods to the value of £69 belonging to Tesco, used towards Nicole Morris and Christopher Mannion threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty, stole alcohol to the value of £60 from Tesco: Jailed for five months suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, pay total of £150 compensation.

Catherine Hankey: Greenways, Billinge - Eight counts of failing to abate noise nuisance from a cockerel: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £300.

Nicola Robinson (34): Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground, Wigan - Three counts of depositing controlled waste at the rear of their property: Fined £240, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £150.

Michelle Josephine Ryan (39): Wigan Lane, Wigan - Defendant’s vehicle did not meet insurance requirements, used a colour television without a licence: Fined a total of £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £60, pay costs of £220.

Trevor Taylor (47): Eden Grove, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order: Order to continue with new and varied conditions including a rehabilitation activity requirement.