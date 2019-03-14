Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Richard Lee Martin (33): Sameul Street, Atherton - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £100 to keep the peace, especially towards Shaun Conlin.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Leslie Peter Rigby ( 51): Greenfield Avenue, Ince - Stole two coats to the value of £118 belonging to M&S in Standishgate, Wigan: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, fined £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Michael Kevin Creaby (41): Sandy Lane, Hindley - Drug driving on Manchester Road, Ince, with cocaine in the blood exceeding the prescribed limit: Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £323, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Emma Marie Critchley (32): Ince Green Lane, Higher Ince - Dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a laptop and two guitars to the value of £1,250: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jason Brennan (48): Lindisfarne Avenue, Lowton - Took a Mini Cooper S without consent and before it was recovered £5,000 worth of damage was caused in an accident, possession of cannabis, drove without insurance: Community order for 12 months with alcohol treatment requirement and unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Luke Webster (22): Beechtrees, Wigan - Drink driving on Dorning Street with 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Catherine Hankey: Greenways, Billinge - Eight counts of failing to abate noise nuisance from a cockerel: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Nicola Robinson (34): Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground - Deposited controlled waste at the rear of property: Fined £240, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £150.

Kevin Furlong (51): Millers Lane, Platt Bridge - Entered as a trespasser at a garage and stole garden equipment and tools to the value of £339, stole £1,430 worth of gardening equipment belonging to Richard Brigg: Community order for 12 months with curfew requirement for four months and rehabilitation requirement, pay £200 compensation.

Stuart Barker (53): Wigan road, Shevington - Drove at a speed exceeding 30mph in a speed restricted area on Blackpool Road: Fined £166, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

John Hilton (58): Martins Court, Hindley - Indecent exposure at Leigh - Fined £600, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £60, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, put on the sex offenders register for five years.

William T Havard (49): Arundel Street, Newton, Wigan - Assaulted James Thomas Havard: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jordan Thompson (20): Victoria Road, Platt Bridge - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements following a release from prison: Fined £25.