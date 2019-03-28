Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court ...



Piotr Marek Jakubowski (49): Victor Close, Marsh Green - Failed to provide a specimen for breath when required to do so: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Paul David Jones (44): Wentworth Road, Ashton - Drove at a speed over 40mph in a restricted area: Fined £105, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with three points.

Kyle Leatherbarrow (27): Warrington Road, Ince - Drove a vehicle which was unlicensed: Fined £300, pay costs of £85, pay vehicle excise back of £624.

Anthony Soppelsa: Slag Lane, Lowton - Deposited bags of household waste on land off Ashton Road, Winstanley: Fined £320, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £300.

Ryan Thomas McCormick (37): Billinge Road, Pemberton - Assaulted Kerry Monks by beating her, destroyed clothing and various other items belonging to Kerry Monks: Community order for 12 months, with unpaid work requirement for 180 hours, restraining order not to contact Kerry Monks or enter Markland Court, Frog Lane, Wigan, pay £1,000 compensation.

ZaraFairhurst (28): Vulcan Road, Marsh Green - Stole Yankee candles and Gillette gift sets to the value of £129.97 belonging to Boots: Jailed for 90 days, pay £129 compensation.

Andrew Stephen Grundy (24): Warrington Road, Wigan - Assaulted Terri Lathom by beating her: Community order for 12 months, unpaid work for 80 hours, restraining order not to contact Terri Lathom or go to Helmfield Road, Ince, pay £150 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sarah Sharples (37): Smithwood Avenue, Hindley - Dropped a cigarette butt in Market Street, Hindley: fined £20, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Colin Cooper (28): Downall Green Road, Ashton - Produced a quantity of cannabis: Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Christian James Dickinson (38): Havenwood Road, Whitley, Wigan - Drink driving with 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with 35 microgrammes of alcohol being the legal limit, drove without due care and attention: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 29 months.

Brian Foster (60): Church Drive, Orrell - Assaulted Patricia Foster by beating her: Restraining order not to contact Patricia Foster, Claire Foster and Rebecca Yates, or enter Lodge Road, Orrell, fined £120, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Paul Bickerstaffe (39): Trevore Drive, Standish - Drink driving with 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with 35 microgrammes of alcohol being the legal limit: Fined £328, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £33, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Louise Emma Cross (40): St Patrick’s Way, Wigan - Drink driving with 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with 35 microgrammes of alcohol being the legal limit: Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 50 months.