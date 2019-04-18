Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Carl Dalton (55): Windermere Road, Orrell - Drove at a speed exceeding 30mph in a speed restricted area: Fined £61, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Emma Porter (44): Bolton Road, Wigan - Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £150, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Chelsey Jade Frith (20): Broadway, Hindley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for assaulting a police officer and failing to surrender to custody: Jailed for two months suspended for 12 months as a wilful persistent breach of the order.

Kirsty Lea Taylor (31): Palm Grove, Wigan - Made contact with James Jones while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order, committed an offence while a suspended sentence order was in place: Community order with 16-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Richard Howard Sheridan (42): No fixed address - At Wigan had possession of two bags of cannabis resin: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Yakub Kareem Thompson (25): Bolton Road, Westhoughton - Stole bottles of perfume belonging to TK Maxx, assaulted Anthony Finnegan by beating: Jailed for six weeks, pay £100 compensation.

Denis Alfred Hilton (33): Thorburn Road, Wigan - Stole gift sets to the value of £38 belonging to TK Maxx in Wigan, entered a retail store with head gear covering his face while prohibited from doing so by a criminal behaviour order: Jailed for 18 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Alan Scott William Renshaw (25): Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw - Stole two men’s coats from Asda in Golborne, and seven other theft-related offences: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50, pay £500 compensation.

Anthony Stephen Sumner (34): Almond Brook Road, Standish - Guilty of being drunk and disorderly outside the Black Bull pub, Standish: Discharged conditionally for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of

£20.

Diane Worsley (39): Scholes, Wigan - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £50 for six months.

Ponni Murali (58): Orrell Road, Wigan - Kept a vehicle which was unlicensed: Fined £500, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £142.50, pay costs of £85.

Scott Anthony Dermott (34): Henry Park Street, Ince - Drink driving on Withington Lane, Wigan, in a Mercedes van, with 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath: Fined £140, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Alex Anthony Kay (19): Shoemaker Gardens, Aspull: Assaulted Kane Derbyshire causing actual bodily harm: Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months with the attack being so serious because alcohol-fuelled assault on a member of door staff, pay £300 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Christopher Simon Turnbull (47): King Street, Wigan - Stole two crates of beer worth £32 belonging to Tesco, stole groceries and alcohol worth £96 belonging to Tesco: Fined £160, pay £32 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.