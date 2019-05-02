Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Warren Nathaniel Samuel Anderton (45): Water Street, Wigan - Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, assaulted a police officer in the execution of her duty: Jailed for 16 weeks, restraining order not to enter Bridgewater Medical Centre, Henry Street, Leigh, pay total of £300 compensation.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Dale Robinson (24): No fixed address: Committed arson on Wigan Council property causing £100 worth of damage: Jailed for 10 weeks, restraining order not to enter the curtilage at an address on Hereford Road, Wigan, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Gary Butler (48): Grasmere Drive, Ashton - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by missing unpaid work appointments: Pay costs of £100, court order varied to add to 10 hours of unpaid work requirement.

Carol Leyland (64): Welbeck Road, Goose Green - Drink driving on Riversway, Wigan, with 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £320, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Leonard Sixsmith (83): Fairholme Avenue, Ashton - Drove on Golborne Road, Ashton, without due care and attention: Fined £80, driving record endorsed with six penalty points, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Konor Singleton (26): Poplar Avenue, Ashton - Assaulted Kieron Shaw by beating him, drink driving on Gerard Street, Ashton, with 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes, assaulted two police officers in the exercise of their functions: Jailed for 10 months, pay total of £450 compensation, disqualified from driving for two years.

Matthew William Caldwell (34): Drink driving at the Tesco, Hindley, with 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 48 months.

John Chadwick (36): Buttermere Road, Norley Hall - Possession of cannabis: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ionel Hornea (30): Victoria Apartments, Wallgate, Wigan - Drove on the approach road to Wigan Wallgate railway station while using a hand-held mobile telephone: Fined £450, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £45, pay costs of £500 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Shaun Thomas Randall (26): Chaucer Grove, Atherton - Assaulted two police officers in the exercise of their functions: Community order for 12 months with alcohol treatment requirement and curfew for 24 weeks, pay total of £150 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £250 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Shaun Scott Sutherland (31): Devon Road, Tyldesley - At Wigan, assaulted Eleanor Hayes by beating her, damaged an Audi A3 to the value of £1,385: Community order for 12 months with 40 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Liam Smith (30): Hampden Place, Wigan - Assaulted Abigale Leadbetter by beating her: Community order with 140 hours of unpaid work, restraining order not to contact Abigale Leadbetter or enter an address at Bombay Road, Marsh Green, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.