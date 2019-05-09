Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Martin James Wilding (31): Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan - Stole £59 belonging to Dagmawi Sultan, stole £70 belonging to Ermias Tekaly: Community order with curfew for six weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Valerie June Seale (58): Coniston Park Drive, Standish - Assaulted Neil Sutton by beating him, assaulted a police officer in the exercise of her functions: Community order for 12 months with alcohol treatment requirement, fined £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £225 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Aidan Fitzsimmons (35): Meadow Cross Gardens, Lowton - Drink driving on Bridge Street, Golborne, with 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £553, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £55, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Aqeel Sattar (49): Derby House, Scholes, Wigan: Exceeded 50mph in a speed restricted area: Fined £106, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100, driving record endorsed with three points.

Adrian Michaels (36): Derby Road, Golborne - Drove without insurance in Elm Grove, Golbrone: Fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Nathan Thomas Turner (25): Byley Rise, Standish - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for breach of a restraining order: Jailed for four months suspended for 18 months.

Sarah Eastham (42): Grant Road, Wigan - Drink driving on King Street, Wigan, with 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £336, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £33, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

James Stuart Grime (33): Everest Road, Atherton - At Wigan, drove without insurance and a licence, failed to stop when required to do so: Fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for nine months.

Shaun Anton Hastings (24): Wellfield Road, Beech Hill - Drink driving on Atherton Road, Hindley, with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, possession of cocaine: Fined £240, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Brian John Millea (47): Scholes, Wigan - Damaged a window to the value of £2,000 belonging to Barnado’s: Community order with curfew for 14 weeks, pay £500 compensation.

David Burley (70): Alvanley Close, Kitt Green - Drink driving on Manchester Road, Ince, with 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £180, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Kerry Elaine Taylor (42): Constantia Street, Lower Ince - Dishonestly received a stolen bank card and used that bank card to purchase items, possession of diamorphine: Community order with 16-week curfew, pay compensation of £17, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Paul James Marsh (33): Kendal Road, Ince - Resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty, damaged a Series 3 Apple Watch: Community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, fined £108, pay £215 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.