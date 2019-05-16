Wigan's week in court

A round-up of people recently brought before magistrates in Wigan:



Ian David Sargent (52): Withington Lane, Aspull - Drove without insurance, took a vehicle without consent, drink driving with 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes of alcohol: Community order for 12 months with alcohol treatment requirement and unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse

Matthew Johnston (25): Rivington Drive, Bickershaw - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include three-week curfew, pay £65 costs.

Carl Thomason (24): Wigan Road, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include 10 hours of unpaid work, pay £65 costs.

Nicholas David Clough (30): Constantia Street, Ince - Stole meat to the value of £30 belonging to Aldi, used towards Kelly Bladon-Melling threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, stole a mobile phone belonging to Lee Anne Davis, stole spirits to the value of £95 from Asda, stole a laptop belonging to Sussane Fearnley: Jailed for four months, pay £100 compensation.

Jason Fleming (45): Millers Lane, Platt Bridge - Stole two hoovers, bedding, a toaster and coffee to the value of £507 belonging to B&M Bargains: Pay compensation of £414, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, community order with curfew for 10 weeks.

Matthew Daniel Collins (27): Danbers, Up Holland - Failed to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison: Fined £30, pay costs of £65.

Andrew George Hockey (32): No fixed address - At Wigan, drove on Bramble Grove while disqualified from doing so, drove without insurance, drove with a cannabis derivative in the blood, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone, committed an offence while subject of a suspended sentence order given for theft and threatening behaviour: Disqualified from driving for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, jailed for 12 weeks.

Kieron Johnson (40): Orrell Hall Close, Orrell - Sent Adele Johnson a Facebook post which conveyed a threat: Discharged conditionally for nine months, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ian Hayes (50): Grove Lane, Standish - Drink driving on St Wilfred’s Primary School car park in Wigan with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, resisted a police constable in the execution of her duty: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Robert William Hoggarth (25): St David’s Cresent, Aspull - Drove on Harold Street, Wigan, with cocaine in the blood: Disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kenneth McKeown (40): Lune Road, Platt Bridge - Drink driving on Smiths Lane, Hindley Green, with 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £297, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Thomas William Pounder (44): The Brick, Arcade Street, Wigan - Drink driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath: Fined £10, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, disqualified from driving for 18 months.