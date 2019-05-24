Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Michelle Braddock (50): Windermere Road, Hindley - Drove without due care and attention, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, failed to report an accident to the police: Fined £270, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Robert James Jackson (24): Wallace Lane, Wigan - Drink driving on Wellington Street, Wigan, with 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £360, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £36, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

David Paul Threlfall (31): Cinnamon Avenue, Hindley - Drink driving on Cinnamon Avenue with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £323, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Erika Mason (21): Greenfield Avenue, Ince - Assaulted Beverley Pritchard by beating her: Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, with offence being so serious as an unprovoked attack on her long-suffering mother, drug rehabilitation requirement, restraining order not to attend an address on Whistley Street, Platt Bridge, pay £115 compensation, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Roy Smalley (50): Closebrook Road, Worsley Hall - While on a train, assaulted Emma Cantliff by beating her: Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months, pay £200 compensation.

Christopher James Preston (42): Trencherfield Mill, Wigan - Assaulted Hannah Preston by beating, assaulted Paul Sullivan by beating: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work for 280 hours, pay total of £600 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Matthew Roberts (32): Dingle Avenue, Appley Bridge - Failed to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison: Fined £40.

Jamie Scott Wood (31): Montrose Avenue, Wigan - Damaged a mirror and cups to the value unknown belonging to Gemma Rodgers, assaulted Gemma Rodgers by beating her on two occasions: Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kieron Allen (32): Mannion House, Crompton Street, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community order: Order made more onerous by adding 15 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £65.

Justine Jevons (29): Sydney Street, Platt Bridge - Deposited controlled waste near Withington Lane, off Hall Lane, Hindley, namely bags of household rubbish: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £300.

James Thomas Gaskell (27): Windermere Road, Ince - Guilty of being drunk and disorderly at Douglas House, Hemming Street, Wigan: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

David Michael Hugill (29): Lochwood Avenue, Worsley Mesnes - Possession of crack cocaine and amphetamine: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Daniel Robert Swindells (28): No fixed address: Guilty of being drunk and disorderly at Douglas House, Hemming Street, Wigan: Discharged conditionally for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.