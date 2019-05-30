Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Gareth Telford (26): Devon Close, Pemberton - Possession of cannabis: Pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Amy Sharon O’Brien (29): Silverdale Avenue, Ince - Stole No7 make-up to the value of £120 belonging to Boots, stole perfume to the value of £82 belonging to Next, stole make-up worth £159 from Wilkos: Community order for 12 months with curfew for three weeks, pay £120 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Rebecca Murphy (29): Bulteel Street, Worsley Hall - A racially aggravated assault of Oscar Ager by beating him: Community order for 12 months with curfew for six weeks, pay £85 compensation, pay costs of £250 to the Crown Prosecution

Service.

James Thomas Gaskell (27): Windermere Road, Ince - Guilty of being drunk and disorderly at Douglas House, Hemming Street, Wigan: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

David Michael Hugill (29): Lochwood Avenue, Worsley Hall - Possession of crack cocaine, possession of amphetamine: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

James Lewis (20): Cook Street, Whiston, Liverpool - At the Royal Albert Infirmary, Wigan, assaulted four prison officers: Jailed for 26 weeks, pay a total of £600 compensation.

Daniel Robert Swindells (28): No fixed address - Guilty of being drunk and disorderly at Douglas House, Hemming Street, Wigan: Discharged conditionally for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution

Service.

Thomas Lloyd-Jones (27): Eastleigh Crescent, Leigh - Stole computer console items and games from Victoria Carney: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Rocky Lee Fearnley (44): Kirby Avenue, Atherton - Drove a vehicle without insurance or without a licence: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £150, disqualified from driving for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Karl Bateson (58): Park Road, Orrell - Drove at a speed exceeding 70mph in a speed restricted area: Fined £246, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Kate Bowen (38): Hurst Street, Leigh - Damaged a mobile phone to the value of £200 belonging to Gemma Craig to the value of £200: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order not to contact Gemma Craig, pay £200 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £250 to the Crown Prosecution

Service.

Justin Hulme (34): Norbury Street, Leigh - Drove dangerously on Wigan Road, Wigan: Jailed for six months as mounted a pavement in a police chase with the public having to take evasive action, disqualified from driving for 15 months.