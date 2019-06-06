Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Michael Baron Gibbons (43): Appleton Grove, Goose Green - Drove on Sherwood Drive, Wigan, while disqualified, drove a vehicle without a test certificate and that was unlicenced, drove without insurance: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Ryan Lee Hope (26): New Drake Green, Wethoughton - Assaulted Sophie Blundell by beating her, committed an offence while subject of a suspended sentence order given for assault: Jailed for 26 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Simon Lee Hughes (29): No fixed address - Stole razor blades to the value of £150 belonging to Boots in Wigan: Jailed for nine months, suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, pay £75 compensation.

Nigel Bate (52): Elm Avenue, Golborne - Sent a voicemail that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character: Discharged conditionally for three years, restraining order not to contact Anne Mullins, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kathleen Karen Margaret O’Neil (31): Gordon Street, Leigh - Possession of a kitchen knife in a public place, stole meat and alcohol belonging to Asda, stole food items from Marks & Spencer: Jailed for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Stephen Craig Greenall (29): Morris House, Butler Street, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for dishonest use of electricity: Community order for 12 months with drug rehabilitation requirement and unpaid work for 70 hours.

Peter Paul Kearsley (44): Church Avenue, Bickershaw - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for burglary: Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement.

Lisa Himme (43): Holly Grove, Leigh - Being the parent of a child at Westleigh High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Jailed for three months suspended for 12 months, be under curfew for six weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100.

Callum Carter (19): Twist Avenue, Golborne - Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Vicky Grice (38): Hazel Grove, Golborne - Drink driving in Slag Lane, Leigh, with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Michael David Roscoe (51): Almond Grove, Wigan - Drink driving in Ormskirk Road, Wigan, with 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes: Community order for six months with alcohol treatment requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Gary Dobson (48): Highfield Grove, Wigan - Made indecent photographs of a child in categories A and B, possession of cannabis: Jailed for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £620.

Paul Sheridan (48): Hawthorn Rise, Wigan - Damaged a window to the value of £200 belonging to Kerry Davison: Fined £500, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £50, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.