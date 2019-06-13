Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Dean Christopher Braham (33): Ratcliffe Street, Wigan - Stole razor blades to the value of £150 belonging to Boots: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £75 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Lee Thomas Maguire (43): Standishgate, Wigan - Assaulted Darryl Dronsfield by beating him: Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, curfew for 26 weeks, pay £500 compensation.

Daniel Gary Ratcliffe (28): Virginia Way, Wigan - Drink driving on Greenough Street, Wigan, with 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the limit being 35 microgrammes, drove without insurance: Fined a total of £800, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Vieira Agostinho Sergio Adriano (35): Cambourne Drive, Hindley Green: Drove without insurance, drove with cocaine in the blood exceeding the specified limit: Fined £320, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Lee Robert Dutch (25): Sherwood Crescent, Worsley Hall - Used towards another insulting words or behaviour: Fined £92, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jonathan Derek Naughton (50): Ward Street, Hindley - Failed to comply with notification requirements required under the Sexual Offences Act 200: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Michelle Bernadette Taylor (37): Durham Street, Whelley - Possession of cannabis, possession of cocaine, assaulted Aaron Taylor by beating him: Fined a total of £23o, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Philip Lee Winnard (49): Appleton Grove, Goose Green - Drink driving on Victoria Street, Wigan, with 119 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order for 12 months with eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Lee Ryan Constable (30): Stevenson Close, Worsley Mesnes - Damaged a wall to the value of £100 belonging to Sophie O’Brien, assaulted Sophie O’Brien by beating her: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation requirement and unpaid work for 270 hours, pay compensation of £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £105 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Christopher James Holden (31): Lever Street, Tyldesley - Assaulted Andrew Yates by beating: Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, restraining order not to contact Andrew Yates, fined £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Christopher David Hughes (34): Hampden Plane, Wigan - Failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody: Discharged conditionally for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Darren Kay (37): Scholes, Wigan - Stole meat from Tesco, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for shoplifting: Community order for 12 months with two-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.