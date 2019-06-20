Wigan's week in court

A round-up of people recently brought before magistrates in Wigan.



Mark Paul Slade, 46, of Kent Street, Wigan - Assaulted Caroline Gore by beating her, damaged a window belonging to William Aitchison. Community order for 12 months with 80 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activity requirement. Restraining order not to contact Caroline Gore or enter Broom Street, Marigold Street or Briar Road, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Other news: Police continue hunt for robbers who tied up Wigan pensioner at knifepoint, attacked him and ransacked his house



Anthony James Connor, 31, of Viscount Road, Marsh Green - Attempted to steal a Ford Fiesta to the value of £400 belonging to Khalid Alenzi. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Lee Tymon, 34, of Ridyard Street, Worsley Hall - Attended Sunderland Place, Wigan, while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order, took a vehicle without consent, failed to surrender to custody. Community order for 12 months with curfew for 28 days, pay £500 compensation.

Stephen Paul Perry Bailey, 31, of Dixon Avenue, Shevington - Assaulted a police officer in the exercise of their functions, by beating him, drove while disqualified. Jailed for 18 weeks, disqualified from driving for 24 months, pay compensation of £115.

Neil Griffiths, 41, of Sephton Street, Ince - Breach of the peace in Wigan. Bound over to keep the peace in the sum of £200 for 12 months.

Dawn Flatley, 52, of Richmond Road, Hindley - Drink driving in Beaumaris Road, Hindley Green, with 116 micorgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood with the legal limit being 35 micorgrammes. Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Christopher Robinson, 52, of Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw - Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Gary Philip Simpson, 48, of Kingsdown Road, Abram - Failed to comply with notification requirements under the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. Fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dawn Baldwin, 51, of Norwood Avenue, Ashton - Failed to promptly notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances that they knew would affect their entitlement to carers' allowance. Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Holly Ardrey, 18, of Leyland Avenue, Hindley - Contacted Caitlen Collins by telephone when prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order, assaulted her. Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order not to contact Caitlen Collins or enter Winsmoor Drive, Hindley, fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jordan Naylor, 19, of Logwood Place, Worsley Hall - Caused Sari Mather harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Gillian Bevan, 32, of Broadriding Road, Shevington - Drink driving on New Miles Lane, Wigan, with 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes. Community order for 12 months with unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving ban for 26 months.