Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Stephen Edward Howard (50): Dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances in that there was a reduction in their care needs: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Darrelle Lee McCabe (28): Prestt Grove, Wigan - Possession of three bullet cartridges without holding a firearms certificate: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Peter Beardsworth (28): Church Avenue, Bickershaw - Assaulted two police officers in the exercise of their functions by beating them: Community order for nine months with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £30, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Alan Potter (70): Melling Way, Winstanley - Drink driving on Tan House Drive, Wigan, with 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from behind the wheel for 17 months.

Liam Varley (21): Atherton Street, Bickershaw - Drink driving on Smiths Lane, Leigh, with 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Lee Paul Baker (44): Nethercott Court, Tyldesley - Assaulted Nicholas Mairaut by beating him: Fined £180, pay £200 compensation, pay costs of £620 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Aaron Stephenson (31): Closebrook Road, Worsley Hall - Damaged two computer monitors to the value of £110 belonging to Wigan Council: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £110 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £75 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Janine Wastell (38): Holme Terrace, Swinley - Drove without insurance on Atherton Road, Hindley: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Jedrzej Walczak (28): Douglas House, Millgate - Breach of the peace at Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £100 for six months to keep the peace.

Ryan Kearsley (22): Fieldway, Platt Bridge - Driving while disqualified and without insurance, failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for various motoring offences: Jailed for 16 weeks as a flagrant disregard for court orders, disqualified from driving for five years.

Clint Robert Quinn (36): Grasmere Road, Wigan - Possession of articles for use in the course of a theft, namely pliers, a blowtorch, a torch and gloves, while not at their home, dishonestly received stolen goods including a DVD player: Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Christopher Paul Worgan (29): Oxford Street, Leigh - Damaged a window to the value of £500 belonging to Poundland, Leigh: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay £500 compensation to Poundland, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £21, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.