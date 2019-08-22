Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court ...



Darren Kay (38): Scholes, Wigan - Stole charity boxes containing cash belonging to Mama Mia Pizzeria in Wigan, committing an offence while two community orders were in place: Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement.

Daniel Thomas Charlson (27): Belmont Road, Hindley - Assaulted Leanne Shaw by beating her: Community order for 12 months with alcohol treatment requirement, fined £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Simon James Johansen (28): Moss Street, Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied with a new end date, fined £60, pay costs of £85.

Michelle Atherton: Presst Grove, Worsley Mesnes - Failed to ensure their child attended regularly at Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School: Fined £60, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £15.

Stephanie Rigby: Cornwall Drive, Hindley - Failed to ensure their child attended regularly at Castle Hill St Phillip’s CE Primary School: Fined £220, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Tracy Swarbrick: Kendal Road, Hindley - Failed to ensure their child attended regularly at Hindley High School: Fined £220, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Zachary Lewis Brady (23): Bromley Avenue, Lowton - Drink driving on Davies Street, Wigan, with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £500, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £50, pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Tina Spriggs (52): Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge - Drink driving on Wigan Road, Wigan, with 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £346, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £34, pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Colin Damien Faulke (49): Bond Street, Leigh - Possession of amphetamine, diamorphine and cannabis, failed to surrender to custody: Fined £180, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, discharged conditionally for six months.

Slawomir Jacewicz (47): Heather Grove, Leigh - Drink driving on Hope Street, Leigh, with 142 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 24 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 60 months.

Kieran Doyle (35): Girvan Crescent, Ashton - Drink driving on Poolstock Lane, Wigan, with 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £346, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £34, pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Cassandra Louise Hill (39): Larkhill Avenue, Standish - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £50 for 12 months.

Damon Gittins (35): Church Avenue, Bickershaw - Assaulted Nichola Bradshaw by beating her on two occasions: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work for 40 hours within 12 months, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £250 to the Crown Prosecution Service.