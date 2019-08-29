Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



David Kenneth Collier (36): No fixed address - Assaulted John Cross, causing actual bodily harm: Jailed for six months with the offence being so serious as the victim was vulnerable and knocked unconscious in a public area with children in the vicinity, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Jason Fleming (45): Millers Lane, Platt Bridge - Stole items from Asda in Wigan to the value of £687, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody, committing an offence while a suspended sentence order was in place for theft: Jailed for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122.

Anthony Hunt (56): Cranberry Court, Bryn - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for drink driving on Benjamin Fold, Wigan, and assault: New community order imposed for nine months with curfew requirement for four weeks and rehabilitation activity requirement.

Christopher Stephen Lowe (37): Manor Street, Wigan - Assaulted two emergency workers in the exercise of their functions, committed an offence while subject of a conditional discharge given for assault: Jailed for 26 weeks, pay a total of £150 compensation.

Reza Tahmasbei (45): Chapel Street, Leigh - Assaulted Faranak Maaref by beating her in Wigan: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work, pay £40 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

David Dawber (50): Petticoat Lane, Higher Ince - Drove at a speed exceeding 40mph in a speed restricted area: Fined £146, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, driving record endorsed with three points.

Edgars Mikelis (24): Ormskirk Road, Pemberton - Drove without insurance and without a licence: Fined £660, pay a surcharge to fund victim services, pay costs of £100, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lauren Cunliffe (23): No fixed address - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £50 for 12 months.

Nicholas Burton (34): Cambridge Street, Wigan - Assaulted Shelley Worswick by beating her: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for 100 hours, restraining order not to contact Shelley Worswick or go to an address at Woodhouse Drive, Wigan, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Joseph Agius (52): Faith Street, Leigh - Drove on the motorway at a speed exceeding 50mph in a speed restricted area: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Shaun Anthony Atkins (34): No fixed address - Stole a Virgin Trains staff jacket worth £30, failed to surrender to court: Jailed for eight weeks as committed offence on the day they were least from custody on licence, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Arthur Stewart McLean (48): No fixed address - At Wigan, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, assaulted Caroline Riley by beating her: Jailed for 12 weeks, pay £100 compensation.

Neil Holland (35): Park Road, Wigan - Drove at a speed over 30mph in a speed restricted area: Fined £70, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, driving record endorsed with three points.

Jake Aaron Kirkby (22): Vicount Road, Marsh Green - Assaulted Bryony Hunter by beating: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order imposed, pay £50 compensation and £200 costs.