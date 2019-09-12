Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court ...



Adam Phillip Bond (30): Kendal Road, Higher Ince - Assaulted Cara Fleming by beating - Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, with the offence being so serious because it was a sustained attack including punches to the face, pay £200 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £350 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Kayleigh Lucas (29): Smithwood Avenue, Hindley - Drove on Manchester Road, Wigan, while disqualified, drove without insurance: Community order with unpaid work for 120 hours, disqualified from driving for 18 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £350 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dariusz Donga (28): Keswick Place, Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include six-week curfew, pay costs of £65.

Daniel Luke Evans (22): North Road, Atherton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include eight hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £45.

Anthony John McKeegan (36): Hamilton Road, Ashton - Kept a vehicle that was unlicensed, possession of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements under the Road Traffic Act 1988: Fined total of £150, ordered to pay excise back duty of £77.50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Leanne Dinsdale: Farr Close, Wigan - Being the parent of a child, failed to ensure they attended regularly at St Jude’s Catholic Primary School regularly: Fined £440, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £100.

Darren Jones: Keats Avenue, Wigan - Being the parent of a child, failed to ensure they attended regularly at St Jude’s Catholic Primary School regularly: Fined £440, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £100.

Jodie Louise Lee: Little Lane Caravan Site, Wigan - Being the parent of a child, failed to ensure they attended regularly at St Jude’s Catholic Primary School regularly: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Terri O’Neill: Keats Avenue, Wigan - Being the parent of a child, failed to ensure they attended regularly at St Jude’s Catholic Primary School regularly: Fined £440, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £100.

Christopher Brian Ashurst (31): Dell Avenue, Beech Hill - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £25.

David Colin Karl Cross (22): St Patrick’s Way, Wigan: Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include 20 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £65.

David McCormick (45): Bulteel Street, Wigan - Drove while disqualified, drove without insurance: Community order with unpaid work requirement for 150 hours, disqualified from driving for 14 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Shaun Tyrone James Wilkinson (31): Millers Lane, Platt Bridge - Drink driving on Hardybutts, Wigan, with 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £280, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Billy Stuart John Bibby (24): No fixed address - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months to keep the peace.

Alexandra Janice Mary Shaw (43): Park Road, Wigan - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months to keep the peace.