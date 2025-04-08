Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A call for potential victims to come forward has been made by police investigating suspicious activity, including indecent exposure, outside a Wigan primary school.

As Wigan Today reported last Friday April 4, officers detained a man after being called to Standishgate at around 3.40pm after concerns were raised.

It is believed the same person was seen in the area at 9.30am and he was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Now officers have posted a statement on social media which reads: “We understand the concern that this will cause in the local community, and officers were quickly deployed to the area to investigate.

A general view of Standishgate

"Inquiries remain ongoing including trawling through CCTV and speaking to local partners and the community and as a result of these enquiries to date, there is nothing to suggest that the man spoke to any pupils from the school.

“Officers arrested a 30-year-old man. Since then he has been released under strict conditions and officers are working robustly to ensure these conditions are adhered to as we continue to investigate.”

And Chief Insp Adam Wignall from GMP’s Wigan neighbourhood crime team, said: “Our officers will continue to liaise with the school to offer support and reassurance to pupils and the wider community.

“Although it is the school holidays, uniformed neighbourhood officers will be patrolling the area to speak to anyone who has any concerns.

“We are aware this is creating discussion online and we ask the public to refrain from speculating and spreading misinformation. We are working hard to establish the full picture and continue to appeal for anyone who either saw something suspicious or believes they have been a victim to come forwards and speak to us. You can do this by contacting us on 0161 856 0364 quoting incident 2046 of 8/4/25. Any information can also be reported online or by using the Live Chat function at www.gmp.police.uk.

“If you can't report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”