Wigan sex abuser jailed as victim's family blasts 'lenient' sentence

A young Wigan man who sexually abused a schoolgirl 12 years his junior has been jailed for two years.

But the victim’s mum, who says Scott Robinson’s crimes have “split a family apart”, said the sentence is too lenient.

The 28-year-old admitted to three charges of sexual activity with the then 14-year-old when he appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

The offences took place over a 12-month period between Septembers 2016 and 2017 during what was described in court as a consensual relationship with the teen.

Robinson, of Langdale Road, Kitt Green, pleaded guilty to the charges of sexual touching without penetration but had denied two further charge of meeting a child for sexual grooming and sexual activity involving penetration when she had turned 15.

These two latter charges were allowed to lie on file but the judge ordered that Robinson serve 24 months for the crimes that he had admitted.

The hearing was told that the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, considered herself to have been in a relationship with Robinson.

They had been meeting in a field and sending each other messages.

But her father and stepmother grew suspicious as she was becoming secretive.

The court heard they confronted and questioned her and she finally admitted to what had been happening.

Robinson was later arrested.

As well as the custodial sentence, he was ordered to sign onto the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely and was also hit with an indefinite sexual offences prevention order, breaches of which could result in further spells in custody or other punishments.

However, after the hearing the victim’s mum spoke out, calling the sentence too lenient and describing the horrendous toll Robinson’s offending had taken on the family.

She said: “It has taken more than two years to get this over and done with.

“I feel his sentence was light for what he has done. I hope one day this is taken more seriously and these sort of people get a heavy sentence.

“The impact it has on families is devastating. This in itself has split a family apart.”