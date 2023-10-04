News you can trust since 1853
Wigan sex attacker with 'flagrant disregard for people and property' is jailed

A Wigan convicted of sexually touching a woman without her consent has been jailed.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Jamie Ratchford, 35, of Avon Road, Norley, had denied committing the alleged offence against a woman over the age of 16 on October 7 last year and also pleaded not guilty to being in possession of class B drug amphetamine on October 27.

But after failing to turn up at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for his trial he was convicted of both offences in his absence.

Jamie Ratchford failed to appear at his own sexual assault and drug trial and was convicted in his absenceJamie Ratchford failed to appear at his own sexual assault and drug trial and was convicted in his absence
Now, having gone to the sentencing hearing, Ratchford was given a 20-week custodial sentence, the bench telling him they were locking him up because he had a "flagrant disregard for people and property."

It was ordered that his amphetamine be destroyed and he must pay £154 to victim services.