Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Ratchford, 35, of Avon Road, Norley, had denied committing the alleged offence against a woman over the age of 16 on October 7 last year and also pleaded not guilty to being in possession of class B drug amphetamine on October 27.

But after failing to turn up at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for his trial he was convicted of both offences in his absence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Ratchford failed to appear at his own sexual assault and drug trial and was convicted in his absence

Now, having gone to the sentencing hearing, Ratchford was given a 20-week custodial sentence, the bench telling him they were locking him up because he had a "flagrant disregard for people and property."