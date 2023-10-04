Wigan sex attacker with 'flagrant disregard for people and property' is jailed
A Wigan convicted of sexually touching a woman without her consent has been jailed.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jamie Ratchford, 35, of Avon Road, Norley, had denied committing the alleged offence against a woman over the age of 16 on October 7 last year and also pleaded not guilty to being in possession of class B drug amphetamine on October 27.
But after failing to turn up at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for his trial he was convicted of both offences in his absence.