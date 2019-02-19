Wigan sex offender, 58, breaches order

A man has admitted to three sexual harm prevention order breaches by having unauthorised contact with minors.

John Prescott, 58, of Worcester Avenue, Hindley, was given a community order and told to sign on the sex offenders’ register for five years in 2015 after pleading guilty to possessing more than 22,000 indecent images of children.

Wigan justices heard the former cabbie had unsupervised contact with under-16s who were not immediate family and without social services’ approval, that two under-16s stayed at his home overnight and he failed to register residence with an under-18 with police. He will be sentenced by a Bolton judge on March 13.