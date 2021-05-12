Wigan sex offender had THOUSANDS of indecent images of children

A Wigan sex offender who had a library comprising tens of thousands of indecent images of children has been locked away.

A judge at Bolton Crown Court sentenced Andrew Taylor, from Whitley, to 20 months in prison when he appeared in the dock on Friday.

The 54-year-old, of Lilian Drive, was found to have a huge collection of disgusting images when police raided his home and seized IT equipment, the hearing was told.

Bolton Crown Court

He admitted to possessing 1,843 images of abuse which fell into Category C, the lowest of the three gradings of criminal severity.

He also confessed to making a further 25,447 pictures which fall into the same classification.

In addition to that Taylor had in his possession two category B images and a prohibited picture of a child, the court heard.

Furthermore, he admitted using peer-to-peer software to access indecent images of children, which was in contravention of a sexual harm prevention order that was hanging over him.

A Liverpool Crown Court judge had imposed that sanction on him back in 2016 for previous offences which related to viewing child abuse online.

The law caught up with Taylor once more and following his arrest he first appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court for the offences back in March. The bench there committed him to the crown court to receive his final punishment from a judge.