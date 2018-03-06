Wigan sex offender jailed for vile acts

A serial sex offender who performed lewd acts in front of lone women in Wigan has been jailed for three and a half years.

Paul Anthony Smith last month admitted to simulating a sex act and making comments to women all while hiding his face with a balaclava.

The convicted pervert had been released from prison just 10 days before the incidents took place on January 31, one of which was at a bus stop near Wigan Life Centre.

Police were contacted and CCTV footage was checked, leading to Smith’s arrest in early February.

The 60-year-old, of Gorton Fold, Horwich, pleaded guilty to three offences of outraging public decency when he appeared before the court.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual offences prevention order imposed by Liverpool Crown Court in 2010, by simulating a lewd act in a public place, loitering around a bus stop, loitering near a woman he did not know and wearing clothing restricting the view of his face.

Ms Beattie said: “Mr Smith is a convicted sex offender. He is on the sex offenders’ register for life.”

Justices heard he was jailed for two years in 2016 for breaching a sexual offences prevention order. He had 130 offences on his record, including indecent exposures, sexual offences of exposure and breaching orders.

Ms Beattie asked magistrates to send the case to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing.

Smith was remanded in custody until the sentencing hearing, though he was also recalled to prison in connection with the previous sentence.

Tasha Roache, 21, contacted police after she encountered Smith near Wigan life centre and watched in horror as he performed a lewd act in front of her.

“I am very relieved, I’m glad that they’ve given him time,” she said. “I was sceptical about what they could charge him with and when the judge gave the verdict I felt like justice had been served.

“Even though he showed no remorse for what he did, I’m happy that he’ll be off the streets for a while and not able to do what he did to us again.”