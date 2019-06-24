Wigan sex offender swears at magistrates after being jailed

A sex offender who failed to keep police notified of his whereabouts gave a foul-mouthed rant in court as he was jailed.

John Battersby, 50, shouted “******* jokers” as he was led from the dock.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court, where the hearing took place

The drama happened after Wigan magistrates ordered he serve 24 weeks’ custody for breaching the requirements of the sex offenders’ register. Battersby had to report to the police station every week as he was of no fixed address but after May 8 failed to turn up, prosecutor Tess Kenyon said. He had been made to sign the register in August 2014 for seven years.

Ms Kenyon told the court he had been living with his sister several nights a week. The prosecution said he had not told his sibling he was on the register and she had a teenage daughter living there as well.

But defending, Jeremy Coleman said there was no evidence for this assertion, meaning Battersby’s actions should be seen as having a lower risk of harm or distress.

He said Battersby had complied with the order for a significant period but had stopped attending the police station due to ill health and was struggling to afford the bus fare to Wigan to keep notifying officers of his status.

As well as the custodial sentence Battersby was ordered to pay £150.