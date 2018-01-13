Wigan sex pest jailed

A sex offender from Wigan who molested a young girl and later became homeless has been jailed for four weeks.

David Sculthorpe, 57, was supposed to keep the authorities informed of his whereabouts, after being convicted of groping a 13-year-old girl after she had gone to bed.

But Sculthorpe, who is originally from Worsley Mesnes, failed to inform police that he was on the streets, which is a requirement under the Sex Offenders Act, Bolton Crown Court was told.

He was given a 16-month suspended prison sentence in November, at the same venue, and was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years, after pleading guilty to a sexual touching offence.

Sculthorpe, who was last said to be living in the Railway Road area of Leigh, admitted to failing to notify the police of his whereabouts, as a registered sex offender, and breach of a suspended sentence order, at his latest hearing.

He was jailed by Judge Richard Gioserano as a result of the notification offence.