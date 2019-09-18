Wigan shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was shot in the back in Wigan.

The 41-year-old lady was shot twice in the back when bullets were fired through her window in Redland Court, a cul-de-sac off Bolton Road in Ashton, shortly before 12.30 am last Thursday, September 12. She was taken to hospital and has been discharged.

The scene in Vicarage Road

Moments earlier, shots had been fired at an address in Vicarage Road, Abram. Residents reported hearing “a flurry” of at least eight gunshots before hearing a vehicle speed away from the scene.

Greater Manchester Police have now arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. He has since been released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing into the Vicarage Road incident.

Chief Inspector Liz Sanderson, of GMP’s Wigan district, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victim and her family whilst she continues her recovery.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are working hard to piece together the circumstances of these incidents.

“This kind of violence has no place on our streets, and it will not be tolerated.

“If you have any information about these incidents, please get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”

Major incident investigations were launched in no fewer than four separate areas of the borough last Thursday morning as detectives tried to piece together the night of violence.

Both streets were sealed off by police officers who swarmed the area, sending in sniffer dogs and forensic investigators to comb for vital clues.

Anybody with information should contact police on 0161 856 3034 quoting incident number 0050 of 12/09/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.