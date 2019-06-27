Wigan shop badly damaged after burglars ram car into shutters

A convenience store is closed for business after a car was rammed into it in the early hours.
The vehicle reportedly reversed into the front of Spar, on Woodnook Road, Appley Bridge, early on Thursday morning.
Other news: Billy Livesley murder trial: Dad-to-be suffered a fatal blow to the head during fracas, court hears
People living nearby say they were woken by the break-in and alarm sounding at 12.50am.
Police have been informed and an investigation is under way.
A post on the shop's Facebook page on Thursday morning said: "Due to a break in at 3am our store will remain CLOSED until the site can be made safe. Unfortunately a car was reversed into the building."
In January last year, a member of the public was smashed in the face with a hammer as he tried to thwart an armed robbery at the same shop.
Read more: Customer hit with a hammer in Wigan Spar
Today's incident is the second at a Spar shop in recent days. Police were called to the branch on School Lane, Standish, shortly before 2.55am on Sunday when the alarms went off.
Read more: Police called after burglars target convenience store in early-morning raid