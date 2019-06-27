Wigan shop badly damaged after burglars ram car into shutters

A convenience store is closed for business after a car was rammed into it in the early hours.



The vehicle reportedly reversed into the front of Spar, on Woodnook Road, Appley Bridge, early on Thursday morning.

Spar remains closed today

People living nearby say they were woken by the break-in and alarm sounding at 12.50am.

Police have been informed and an investigation is under way.

A post on the shop's Facebook page on Thursday morning said: "Due to a break in at 3am our store will remain CLOSED until the site can be made safe. Unfortunately a car was reversed into the building."

The damaged shop

In January last year, a member of the public was smashed in the face with a hammer as he tried to thwart an armed robbery at the same shop.

Today's incident is the second at a Spar shop in recent days. Police were called to the branch on School Lane, Standish, shortly before 2.55am on Sunday when the alarms went off.

