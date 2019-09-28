Wigan shop owner is hit with fine for selling fake cigs

A Wigan shop owner has been fined hundreds of pounds after admitting to selling fake tobacco brands.

Dylan Mohammed, owner of Euroshop newsagents on Wallgate, will have to pay almost £2,000 after trading standards discovered more than 300 packets of fake cigarettes in a hidden compartment behind the store’s tobacco stand.

The court heard the 35-year-old fired two employees after receiving a visit from the council back in June 2018 when he was in Turkey. Trading standards became involved after receiving 16 complaints over the course of two years from members of the public about the sale of “fake” tobacco.

At this time Mohammed said he knew “nothing about” the counterfeit goods and said it must have been the employees.

Prosecuting on behalf of Wigan Council, Susan Fulford said: “He was made aware at the time that as owner of the business he was liable for any sales of illicit tobacco.”

He received a warning from the authority but the complaints of fake tobacco sales, which had been going on since 2016, continued after he had replaced the two staff members.

In February 2019 trading standards conducted a “test purchase”, at which time the agent bought three packets of illicit cigarettes.

Prosecutor Susan Fulford said: “Even though the tobacco was hidden, it could be reached by hand.”

Mohammed was brought in for questioning but again said he had no knowledge of any illicit tobacco sales and blamed his new employees. He said that the illegal tobacco in the hidden compartment must have been “left there” by the previous staff.

“He said he had no knowledge of any hiding place in his shop despite the fact that it would have meant cosmetic changes taking place. It would have been undertaken by a specialist tradesperson,” said Ms Fulford.

Samples of the fake goods were sent to the tobacco companies, who ran tests to prove the product was counterfeit.

Defending, Imran Ali said his client was of previous good character and has been contributing to society in a positive way since arriving from Iran 19 years ago.

“He accepts he probably should have known that his staff were selling counterfeit cigarettes, but he trusted them,” he said. “Unfortunately trust doesn’t take you too far. He did dismiss the staff in question but eight months later they did find more cigarettes.”

Mohammed and Euroshop, who both faced charges relating to the sale of fake tobacco, were both sentenced separately.

As an individual he was ordered to pay £940 in costs and fines and Euroshop was sentenced to pay £1,040.