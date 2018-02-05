Wigan shop thief caught taking children’s charity box

Wigan shop owners have appealed for information following the theft of a children’s charity box.

Management at the Roadside shop on Poolstock Lane have issued CCTV footage of a man taking a Barnardos’ box from the store last month.

It is the first time that the owners have been targeted regarding charity money, but owner Nitha Nallasivampillai is no stranger to thefts and robberies.

Alongside the Roadside, Nitha owns the Hardybutt store in Scholes, which has been attacked by armed robbers twice in the space of two weeks.

Sick of the ongoing crime, Nitha has decided to post an image from the CCTV on the window of the shop in an attempt to encourage anyone to come forward with information about the charity burglar.

“I’m angry about this,” he said. “Even when people pinch other things. I thought to put the picture up then people will know who it is.”

Nitha only discovered video images of the man, who is wearing a baseball cap, when he had reviewed CCTV footage after finding the box

gone.

The borough has recently been plagued by thefts.

On Monday last week a chip shop owner in Garswood says thieves stooped to a new low after breaking into his shop and stealing a charity box.

The Chip Pan in Garswood was broken into in the early hours of January 29 by a masked thief, who also made off with one of the tills.

The week before, a man was caught on CCTV taking a British Heart Foundation box from Terry’s in Makinson Arcade after pretending to buy a third birthday card for his daughter.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.