A shopkeeper is facing a £1,926 bill for selling an e-cigarette re-fill to a minor.



Barry Gottlieb admitted breaching the Nicotine Inhaling Products regulations and Children and Families Act by the sale of e-liquid to an under-18.

The 58-year-old, of Mesnes Road, Wigan, was fined £1,411 for the sale from Traders Corner at the same address.

He must also pay costs of £374 and a surcharge of £141.