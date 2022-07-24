Wayne McMahon, 38, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, had appeared before Wigan justices to deny stealing a bike lock from Halfords and an Easter egg from Aldi on April 5 and also to using threatening behaviour, menacing Scott Highton and wielding the sharpened object on the same day.

But he was found guilty after a trial and was also convicted of failing to answer bail for a July 18 court hearing.

Wigan Magistrates' Court