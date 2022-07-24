Wigan shoplifter used large screw with which to threaten man

A shoplifter who threatened a man with a large screw and was verbally abusive will be sentenced for his crimes next month.

By Charles Graham
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 9:34 am
Updated Sunday, 24th July 2022, 9:34 am

Wayne McMahon, 38, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, had appeared before Wigan justices to deny stealing a bike lock from Halfords and an Easter egg from Aldi on April 5 and also to using threatening behaviour, menacing Scott Highton and wielding the sharpened object on the same day.

But he was found guilty after a trial and was also convicted of failing to answer bail for a July 18 court hearing.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Sentencing was adjourned for the preparation of reports before which McMahon is on bail, conditional that he does not enter Aldi or Halfords.