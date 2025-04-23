Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fed-up bosses are calling for fencing to stop the anti-social behaviour which has plagued two Wigan sports clubs.

Matches have been cancelled and training sessions disrupted at Scot Lane playing fields, while there are even fears someone could be killed by vehicles driving across pitches.

AFC Wigan and Wigan Bulldogs ARLFC say the pitches have been a target for anti-social behaviour for years.

Firefighters tackling a blaze at the pitches on Scot Lane

Jon Lister, chairman and first team manager at AFC Wigan, said: “We have incurred a lot of anti-social behaviour. We have had fires, we have had scramblers like most places have.

"There is dog mess – it’s horrendous and we have to pick it up. Our ladies’ team last year had a match where they slid into it and it was inches from their eyes.”

There has been graffiti, large amounts of litter and debris, rugby posts cut down and stolen, damage from fireworks, and even other teams using the venue.

There have been problems with families walking across the pitches as matches are played and bikes being ridden through training sessions.

Tyre marks left on the pitches by vehicles driving on Scot Lane playing fields

Travellers recently set up on the fields and cars were driven across the pitches, leading to AFC Wigan’s reserve team cancelling a match for safety reasons.

Its women’s team now uses another venue as players do not feel safe, while pupils from The Deanery High School no longer use the pitches either.

Craig Hurley, chairman of Wigan Bulldogs, said: “I want to make these kids happy. We have had kids over the last couple of years who are really good players and we are losing them because they don’t want to be playing on a pitch where all this is going on.”

Other sports clubs with similar problems have erected fencing around their pitches, including St Jude’s ARLFC in Worsley Mesnes.

Large amounts of litter are left on Scot Lane playing fields

But they say Wigan Council will not allow them to install fences at Scot Lane.

Mr Lister said: “We don’t want it all fenced off. We want a fence around the rugby and football pitches and that would allow dog walkers to walk alongside the fencing. There would be seating and bins. That way we can make it a lot nicer than it is.”

They have the backing of Douglas ward councillor Pat Draper, who said: “Both clubs have had a horrendous time in the past few years with anti-social behaviour, quad bikes, cars and everything else. The only solution to this is fencing.”

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the issues being experienced by AFC Wigan and are working with them and other partners to support the club and find a viable, longer-term solution to discourage anti-social behaviour and dangerous off-road driving at the site.

“Working alongside Greater Manchester Police, we have regular operations with dedicated teams to tackle the issues that this causes in the community.

“As part of Operation Handbrake – a multi-agency initiative aimed at reducing the impact of off-road bikes – this area is a key focus for monitoring by officers. In eight days a total of nine bikes have been seized as part of our local crackdown on this type of behaviour.”

Regarding the request for fencing, local authorities are required to strike a balance between keeping green spaces accessible on the one hand, with addressing maintenance and security issues on the other.