Wigan stabbing: Man found in his home with multiple wounds

A serious assault probe has been launched after a man was found with multiple stab wounds at a Wigan home.



Officers say they were called to an address in Medway Walk, Norley, after receiving reports of an incident shortly before 6pm on Tuesday.

They found a 30-year-old man with knife injuries to his leg and back.

He was taken to hospital where his condition has thus far not been disclosed.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: "An investigation has been launched an inquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information should call police on 90161 856 7967 or 101 quoting incident number 1733 of 13/11/18 or the independent Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111."