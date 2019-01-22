Wigan street targeted by teen vandals

Residents of a Wigan street awoke this week to find that “hundreds of pounds” worth of damage had been done to cars and homes under their noses.

People living on Bradshaw Street in Whelley were devastated on Sunday morning to find that vehicles and properties had been smashed up in the middle of the night.

The incident is believed to have happened between the hours of 2am and 4am on Sunday, January 20, according to one of the only people to witness the damage.

According to neighbours, a woman who was having a cigarette outside her property, saw two teenagers smashing car windows and stealing coping stones from houses along the street.

An appeal, which was sent to a local community page, said: “Two males have caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to cars and properties along Bradshaw Street.

“Windows smashed, wing mirrors broken, reg plates ripped off, coping stones removed, bricks removed from walls and thrown at vehicles and houses.

“Witness describes the males as white, young, age range of late teens/early twenties, with Liverpudlian accents.

“One was wearing distinctive orange pants...”

According to the witness, the youth wearing orange pants was later seen in “Batman pyjamas”.

A number of residents were affected by the incident, evidence of which can still be seen in the formed of smashed glass along the street.

One of the victims said: “I have no wing mirrors left on my car now. Barely anyone saw anything but there was one woman having a cigarette who caught a glimpse of them.

“One of my neighbours had his van windows smashed on both sides.

“He’s a mechanic who also works on other people’s cars - which happened to be on the street too so now they’ve been damaged.

“So he has ended up losing money instead of making it.”

Following the incident, cars are now parked along the street with missing registration plates.

According to residents, the police have been called and details have been taken but as of yet no one has received a visit from officers.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.